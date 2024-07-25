E-commerce giant Amazon’s Prime Day sale event saw a 24 per cent increase in member participation and a peak of 24,196 orders placed by Prime members in a single minute at Prime Day 2024, particularly from tier 2 and 3 cities, reflecting a growing e-commerce trend.

Prime members shopped from thousands of new products launched by over 450+ top Indian & global brands, from across India shopped for cross category products like shoes, clothes, smart phones, top load washing machines, pet foods, groceries, and others. Interestingly, 2 out of 3 Prime members shopped from non-metro cities.

This Prime Day interesting customer trends and consumption patterns emerged across categories. Over 70 per cent of the demand for Smartphones came from Tier 2 & 3 cities, Apple iPads saw 23x growth in sales and Samsung Galaxy Tabs saw a surge of 17x in sales vs previous Prime Day.

Home Entertainment witnessed 26 per cent growth in sales as compared to last Prime Day as members enjoyed shopping from brands such as Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi, TCL & LG.

In Amazon Fresh, muesli, eggs, seeds and dry fruits emerged as the top breakfast choices for India with a 1.6x growth YoY as compared to last Prime Day. While, the makeup and skincare brands saw a spike up to 3X YoY, led by brands like Sugar Cosmetics, Lakme and Maybelline.

Multi-functional travel luggage bags saw a 10X growth from D2C brands and across like Mokobara, Nasher Miles, Safari and American Tourister and others. Laptops, headphones, speakers and computer accessories saw up to 20% growth in sales compared to Prime Day 2023. New launches in smartphones witnessed great traction among customers with iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G emerging as top selling new launches.

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) benefitted significantly from Prime Day 2024, with more than 65% of SMB sales coming from tier 2 and 3 cities. The event featured over 3,200 new product launches from SMBs and thousands of new launches from over 450 brands.

Amazon Pay usage also increased, with spends on the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card rising by 50 per cent compared to Prime Day 2023. Prime members booked over 50 million kilometres of domestic and international flights during the event, a 24 per cent increase from the previous year.

“Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, and we recorded the highest number of same day deliveries. We love helping our customers save big, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of value, fast deliveries, great deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment that the Prime membership provides,” said Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets.