Amazon Prime Video introduces user profiles

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Amazon has finally introduced user profiles for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Users can create designated profiles on Amazon’s video streaming service. Each profile will be personalised with designated recommendations, watchlists, watch history and season progress.
Prime Video goes a step ahead of Netflix by letting subscribers create up to six profiles (one primary and five others) as compared to Netflix's five. Prime also lets subscribers create a profile designated as ‘kids’ with curated recommendations. Users can also use the default ‘Kids’ profile. New profiles, except the primary account profile, can be modified or deleted. Each profile has a designated coloured avatar, which cannot be changed as of now.
With this new feature, family members need not buy new memberships. The annual subscription for Prime in India is ₹999.
For the website, users can create the profile from the ‘Profile Picker’ option on Prime’s home page. They simply need to click ‘Add new’ to create a new profile. Profiles can be managed using the ‘Manage profile’ option, where users can edit or remove profiles accordingly. The ‘Profile Picker’ option is available for Fire TV as well.
On the iOS and Android app, subscribers can click on the ‘My Stuff’ tab at the bottom right of the app and click on the ‘+’ iconto create a new profile.
For now, the service is limited to select countries. It is available for users in India across select devices, including Android and iOS, Fire tablets, Prime Video app on Fire TV, Chromecast, and select Apple TVs, and web browsers. Fire TV provides the option for profiles only in India.
Prime Video profiles are not available on the Fire TV home screen, Alexa devices with a screen, Fire Gen 9 or below tablets, and other living room devices for now.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...