Amazon has seized and disposed of more than 6 million counterfeit items in 2022, according to Amazon’s third annual Brand Protection Report.

Further, Amazon stopped over 800,000 bad actor attempts to create new selling accounts last year, down from 2.5 million attempts in 2021, and 6 million attempts in 2020, according to the report.

“The decrease in attempts is caused by a combination of factors like our improved seller vetting process, increase in prosecution of these bad actors, holding them accountable through an increase in litigation,” Anna Dalla Van, Director-Global Brand Relations at Amazon, told businessline.

Amazon’s seller verification includes connecting one-on-one with prospective sellers through video chat. It has also seen continued advancements in its machine learning-based detection of bad actor attempts, the company says.

It has invested $1.2 billion and employed over 15,000 people to protect customers, brands and seller partners from counterfeit, fraud and other forms of abuse, Amazon said.

Van said Amazon’s brand protection efforts in India include educating sellers about the importance of protecting their intellectual property and not infringing on others’ intellectual property.

Amazon wants to continue investing in innovation as AI and machine learning evolve and become stronger. “We have improved the AI capabilities at our disposal today but we know that bad actors might have it at their disposal too... but we are also excited about some of the innovation in AI,” said Van.