Companies

Amazon to acquire Narayana Muthy-backed Catamaran Ventures’ stake in Prione Business Services

BL Bengaluru Bureau Bangalore | Updated on December 22, 2021

Partners have decided to not continue the joint venture beyond the end of its current term of May 2022

Prione Business Services, the joint venture between Catamaran and Amazon, will be acquired by Amazon subject to requisite regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement.

On August 9, the partners had announced their decision to not continue the JV beyond the end of its current term of May 2022. Amazon will acquire Catamaran’s shareholding in Prione in compliance with applicable laws including all assets and liabilities.

Also see: Amazon may not renew venture with Patni group

The businesses of the joint venture shall continue under the leadership of the current management and, on receipt of regulatory approvals, the board of Prione & Cloudtail (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prione) will take steps to complete the transaction in compliance with applicable laws, the company said in a statement.

Cloudtail has been one of the largest sellers on the Amazon India marketplace.

Published on December 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

merger, acquisition and takeover
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like