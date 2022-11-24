Global e-commerce giant Amazon will be discontinuing its edtech offering Amazon Academy in a phased manner, starting August 2023.

The existing batch of Amazon Academy will complete its test preparation module by August. Further, the company will refund the full fee to those enrolled in the current academic batch. However, Amazon Academy users will have access to full course material online for extended period of an year, until October 2024.

Post assessment

Commenting on the decision, an Amazon spokesperson said, “At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers. We also continually evaluate the progress and potential of our products and services to deliver customer value, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments. Following an assessment we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy. We are winding down this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers.”

Amazon entered edtech space in 2019 with the beta launch of IIT JEE preparation app called JEE Ready. This app was rebranded to Amazon Academy in 2020. Amazon Academy used to offer test-prep material for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) and Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams. Its courses included live lectures, all India mock tests, chapter tests, among other things.

5 million downloads

Last year, Amazon Academy announced a strategic collaboration with offline test prep company Sri Chaitanya to introduce full syllabus courses for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants. As part of this collaboration, teachers from Sri Chaitanya were conducting live online classes on Amazon Academy, to help students prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams. As of November 24, Amazon Academy had more than 5 million downloads on Google PlayStore.