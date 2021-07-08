Amazon to hold its 5th edition of Prime Day sale on July 26 and 27

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event will be held in India on July 26 and 27, featuring the best Prime has to offer for its customers.

In its 5th edition in India, the two-day event starting midnight on July 26, will deliver deals across categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, furniture, everyday essentials and more to Prime members, along with new launches, entertainment benefits etc.

This year, Amazon will continue its efforts to empower lakhs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to bounce back from the economic disruption owing to second Covid wave, and help generate customer demand for products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and local shops.

During the lead-up to Prime Day, SMBs on Amazon are creating special deals for customers from July 8, 5:00 pm till July 24, 23:59 pm. Members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10 per cent cashback up to ₹150 on their Prime Day purchases.

“We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

Last year, over 91,000 sellers from over 5,900 pin codes saw success during Prime Day 2020; more than 62,000 were from non-metro and tier 2/3 cities across India, and 31,000 sellers witnessed their highest sales. Over 4,000 SMB sellers each registering sales of ₹10 lakh or more, and 209 SMB sellers becoming crorepatis during Prime Day 2020. Over 1 million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day 2020 and saved on their purchases.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 22 countries including India. Memberships to Prime costs ₹999/year or ₹329 for three months. Prime members enjoy benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50 per cent off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50 per cent cashback.