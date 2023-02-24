Amazon is planning to integrate its logistics network (from pickup to delivery) and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a private non-profit company established by the Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

SmartCommerce is an AWS-powered suite of SaaS products that enables MSMEs to build and scale their businesses across digital mediums. This will be Amazon’s initial collaboration with ONDC as it continue to explore other potential opportunities for integration.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India, said, “Amazon’s vision and commitment for India is closely aligned with ONDC’s objectives of digitally enabling small businesses, and providing convenience and choice to customers across the country. We are excited about the opportunities to mobilise Amazon’s industry-leading infrastructure and technology, including logistics, and small business digitization tools, to help the ONDC accelerate its objectives. We remain committed to be being a catalyst for India’s digitisation efforts throughout the economy.”

“We are happy that Amazon has a definite roadmap to being a part of the ONDC network and is taking its first step in coming in as the logistics partner in the ONDC network which is a globally pioneering idea established with a view to democratise digital commerce in India, and we also hope that the buyer and seller platforms are onboarded as early as possible,” said T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC.