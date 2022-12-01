Amazon on Thursday said it will set up two wind-solar hybrid projects, based in Madya Pradesh and Karnataka, with a total capacity of 300 MW of renewable energy (RE).

Considered to be one of the largest wind-solar hybrid corporate power purchase agreements (PPA) by a technology company in India, the project is being done with Vibrant Energy, a subsidiary of portfolio Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), the company said.

“Once operational, these projects are expected to generate 1,163,000 MWh of clean energy, which is the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 380,000 average-sized households in New Delhi each year,” it said in a statement.

100% RE by 2025

Combined with three solar farms in Rajasthan, Amazon now has five utility-scale RE projects in India, representing more than 720 MW capacity, the company added.

“We are on a path to powering our operations globally with 100 per cent RE by 2025 and have worked with government and industry stakeholders in India to unlock more corporate RE procurement. This year, we have reached over 720 MW of RE capacity through utility-scale projects in India,” Amazon India Director Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment said.

Net zero: 2040

Amazon is committed to reaching net-zero carbon across its business by 2040 and is on a path. The e-commerce giant claims it is the world’s largest corporate buyer of RE with over 380 projects across 22 countries. “Once operational, these projects will have the capacity to generate over 50,000 GWh of clean energy annually. These projects have the capacity to supply RE for a variety of Amazon facilities, including corporate offices, fulfillment centers, data centers and physical stores, which collectively serve millions of customers globally,” the company added.

At the end of 2021, Amazon reached 85 per cent RE across its business. In Asia, Amazon has now invested in 17 utility-scale RE projects with a total capacity of more than 1,600 MW across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore.