Amazon to train MSMEs in Gujarat for exports through online marketplace

Amazon India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat government’s Industries and Mines Department to provide training to the small businesses and entrepreneurs in the State to export their products using Amazon’s online marketplace platform.

Amazon will provide training to the micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at different industrial clusters located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot to sell their products in over 200 countries using Amazon Global Selling platform.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani by Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India and Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary – Industries and Mines Department, Gujarat government.

Workshops planned

The training will focus on sharing expertise and providing workshops to MSMEs about Business-2-Customers (B-2-C) e-commerce exports and selling to over 300 million people worldwide through Amazon’s 17 foreign marketplaces.

“These courses are designed to provide MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to launch their brands and expand their businesses internationally using Amazon Global Selling,” the company said.

‘Reaching worldwide’

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that Gujarat is at the forefront in exports with about 21 per cent contributions to India’s overall exports during 2020-21.

“Gujarat has a vibrant gems and jewellery, apparels and textiles and handicraft sector which is held together by lakhs of MSMEs. One of our key priorities has been to boost exports from Gujarat and through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce exports,” Rupani said. “MSMEs taking their local products to global customers will play a critical role in supporting the local economy and display the strength of the State’s manufacturing and innovation prowess.”

Commenting on the partnership, Kamra said, “This partnership with the government of Gujarat is a step towards elevating lakhs of MSMEs from across the State to a global level.”

Launched in 2015 in India, the Amazon Global Selling program has already enabled more than 70,000 Indian exporters – many being first generation entrepreneurs – to cross $3 billion in cumulative exports and helped them build global Indian brands.