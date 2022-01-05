Amazon vs Future: Delhi HC stays arbitration proceedings till Feb 1

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
In a temporary relief to Kishore Biyani-led Future group, the Delhi High Court has stayed the arbitration proceedings in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) till the next hearing on February 1. An interim order was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday.
This comes after the Future group filed a petition challenging an order by Justice Amit Bansal which dismissed the Group’s appeal to stall the arbitration proceedings. Future Group had based its appeal on the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order which had put the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons under abeyance.
In August 2020, Future Retail decided to sell its assets to Reliance for ₹24,713 crore. In October 2020, Amazon had dragged Future Coupons and Future Retail to SIAC. It alleged that while signing the deal with Future Coupons, it had a condition that Future Retail could not sell its assets to restricted parties, including Reliance.
The tribunal had passed an interim award in favour of Amazon, to stay the said deal till the final order was not passed by the SIAC.
Future Retail’s independent directors had earlier written to the CCI to cancel the approval for the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons because Amazon had “concealed facts” at the time of seeking approval for its investment. This deal, in which Amazon had invested ₹1,431 crore in Future Coupons Private Limited, is at the centre of the ongoing dispute between Amazon and Future Retail.
Later, Future Coupons and a traders’ body filed a complaint against Amazon stating that it hid and misrepresented facts at the time of the deal with Future Coupons.
Future Retail had filed two petitions which challenged the orders passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). In its recent most petition, Future Retail had stated that since the CCI had suspended the deal, there were no grounds for arbitration at all. It had also said that SIAC did not have jurisdiction in the said matter.
Future Group’s plea to the Delhi High Court was dependent on the Competition Commission of India suspended the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons. It had prayed that since the deal between Amazon and Future Coupons was in abeyance, the arbitration did not hold value.
