Amazon writes to SEBI, seeks probe into alleged fraud by Future Retail, Reliance

In a fresh letter to the Security and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), Amazon has accused Future Retail and Reliance Industries of being hand in glove in alienating 947 stores under the guise of transfering lease agreements.

The eCommerce giant has alleged that Future Retail possibly never took permission from its board to let go of these stores. Amazon has also demanded an investigation.

In a nine-page-long letter written to SEBI , Amazon has alleged that Future Retail, its promotors and directors have committed a “fraud”. Future Retail had informed the exchanges on February 26 and March 9 informing the exchanges that Reliance had given termination notices to Future Retail for over 947 stores in totality.

‘SEBI must act’

Amazon said that Future Retail’s “conduct is in gross violation” of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, and SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations 2003, and therefore “SEBI ought to act against FRL in light of the obligations in Section 11 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 whereby SEBI is obligated to protect the interest of investors in securities and to regulate the securities market.”

“These events raise serious questions affecting the integrity of the securities market and require a thorough investigation under the SEBI Act and allied regulations, in the interests of all stakeholders, including public shareholders of FRL,” Amazon said.

Amazon further said that not only Future Retail, but Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Group (Reliance Industreis) has been a “willing collaborator in facilitating a convoluted stratagem to illegally acquire FRL’s assets, to the detrminent of its public shareholders and creditors. As a telling fact, the MDA Group, including its flagship entity viz. Reliance Industries , did not make any prior disclosure regarding purported arrangements entered into with FRL for operating FRL’s retail stores.”

‘Without Board’s permission’

The American eCommerce giant which had invested ₹1,400 crore in Future Retail’s sister concern in 2019 further alleged that Future Retail committed a fraud because, it neither sought permission from its board of directors, nor did it hold a shareholder meeting for the same.

FRL “did not conduct any meeting of the board in respect of surrendering the leases for a substantial portion of its retail stores to enter into the illegal arrangement with the MDA Group to continue to operate such stores as mandated in law. Indeed, no disclosures were made about any such board meeting, as mandated under Schedule III, Part A, Clause 4 of the LODR regulations.

Moreover, Amazon claimed that “FRL’s board of directors could not have approved such arrangements for almost the entirety of FRL’s retail business without obtaining a shareholder approval through a special resolution. FRL did not seek any such shareholder approval, which only reinforces the fraud committed by FRL and its directors.”