Amazon.in will expand its ‘phone set-up service’ to nearly 300 cities from less than 50 currently, as the online shopping site expects a ‘robust’ festive season ahead.

When buying a new phone, it needs to be set up using an email ID, apart from downloading a range of apps and transferring data, including contact numbers, from an existing phone. Those who find this challenging can opt for the company’s doorstep ‘phone set up service’ for ₹120, Ranjit Babu, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon.in, told mediapersons. Mobile phones are one of the top-selling products on the online shopping site, he said without giving any number.

In Tamil Nadu, the service will be available in 21 cities, he said. Apple, Samsung and OnePlus are the top mobile brands sold on the site, he added.

Babu said Chennai and rest of Tamil Nadu have emerged as one of the most promising regions for the consumer electronics category on Amazon.in.

Premiumisation and upgrades emerged as top trends in the region, he said, with the demand for air conditioners, large-screen televisions and side-by-side refrigerators increasing year-on-year. Customers in Chennai have shown a preference for smartphones priced above ₹20,000, he said.