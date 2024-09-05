Amazon has said that e-commerce exports from India through Amazon Global Selling programme are expected to cumulatively cross the $13 billion-mark by the end of the year.

Categories such as beauty, apparel and health and personal care lead this growth in 2023. States such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka emerged as top States in terms of number of exporters on this programme.

The e-commerce major said that in the last nine years, 1.5 lakh sellers have exported over 40 crore ‘Made-in-India’ products to various markets.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade, Amazon India said, “We are on track to enabling $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025. We have about 1.5 lakh sellers participating in the Global Selling Programme and 25,000 sellers came onboard just in the past year. A large number of exporters come from the top economic centres. At the same time, the programme now has exporters from 28 States and over 200 cities across the country.”

Top markets

The top international markets for Indian sellers that export through the programme include US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico. Sellers are also seeing growth in orders from markets such as Australia and UAE among others.

“The top growing categories have been beauty, apparel, health and personal care, toys and home products. But we are also seeing categories such as tea in the grocery space, spices, luggage, furniture and office products emerging as fast-growing categories for exporters from India,” Wakankar added.

While beauty exports grew by 40 per cent, exports in categories of apparel and health and personal care were up 35 per cent and 30 per cent respectively in 2023.

The e-commerce major said that it is making significant investments in tools and technologies to help sellers optimise their reach and enhance product discovery to increase sales. “We are committed to making it easier for start-ups and MSMEs to export through Amazon’s global marketplaces,” he stated.