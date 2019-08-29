Ambani: India will be leader in adopting technologies of 4th industrial revolution

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Setting the agenda for future opportunities in the New India, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of the Board of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), stated that riding on the digital transformation, the country is standing at the threshold of a historic opportunity.
Addressing the 7th Convocation of the University in Gandhinagar on Thursday, Ambani expressed confidence on the transformative power of digitisation at play in India. He said that in the last 24-36 months, India has jumped to the top from the 155th position in terms of mobile data consumption globally.
“India's digital transformation, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India programme, is unmatched and unprecedented...In the next 24 months, India will similarly be among the leading nations in the world in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud computing and other technologies of the 4th industrial revolution,” he said.
The chairman of India’s largest industrial conglomerate - Reliance Industries Limited, Ambani underlined that the 4th industrial revolution will essentially work towards doubling the income of farmers and enriching small traders and entrepreneurs.
India will use these technologies to make villages and cities smarter and to becoming a leading digital society in the world. “This is the new India I would like all of you to prepare yourself for,” he told the graduating students.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest of the Convocation. In his convocation address, Shah stated that the Government would give PDPU ₹100 crore for a National Institute of Excellence and ₹50 crore each for a startup incubation centre and an advanced energy research centre on its campus.
He said, “Today India’s macro-economic indicators are strong even as it remains the fastest growing economy in the world. The growth rate of India is currently above 7 per cent and by 2022, it will be among top three economies in the world. It needs to achieve eight per cent growth if it seeks to be a 5 trillion dollar economy. India is moving ahead to achieve this goal with micro-plannning.”
Also present were Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Chief Secretary J N Singh and State Cabinet ministers.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...