Ambani: India will be leader in adopting technologies of 4th industrial revolution

Setting the agenda for future opportunities in the New India, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of the Board of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), stated that riding on the digital transformation, the country is standing at the threshold of a historic opportunity.

Addressing the 7th Convocation of the University in Gandhinagar on Thursday, Ambani expressed confidence on the transformative power of digitisation at play in India. He said that in the last 24-36 months, India has jumped to the top from the 155th position in terms of mobile data consumption globally.

“India's digital transformation, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India programme, is unmatched and unprecedented...In the next 24 months, India will similarly be among the leading nations in the world in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud computing and other technologies of the 4th industrial revolution,” he said.

The chairman of India’s largest industrial conglomerate - Reliance Industries Limited, Ambani underlined that the 4th industrial revolution will essentially work towards doubling the income of farmers and enriching small traders and entrepreneurs.

India will use these technologies to make villages and cities smarter and to becoming a leading digital society in the world. “This is the new India I would like all of you to prepare yourself for,” he told the graduating students.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest of the Convocation. In his convocation address, Shah stated that the Government would give PDPU ₹100 crore for a National Institute of Excellence and ₹50 crore each for a startup incubation centre and an advanced energy research centre on its campus.

He said, “Today India’s macro-economic indicators are strong even as it remains the fastest growing economy in the world. The growth rate of India is currently above 7 per cent and by 2022, it will be among top three economies in the world. It needs to achieve eight per cent growth if it seeks to be a 5 trillion dollar economy. India is moving ahead to achieve this goal with micro-plannning.”

Also present were Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Chief Secretary J N Singh and State Cabinet ministers.