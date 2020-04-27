Ambuja Cement, ACC give ₹3.3 cr to NGOs working on Covid relief

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Ambuja Cements and ACC, both part of Swiss cement major LafargeHolcim group, have collectively contributed ₹3.3 crore to three NGOs to support daily-wagers, migrant labour, slum-dwellers and homeless stranded across the country on account of the lockdown.
Ambuja Cement and ACC are supporting Goonj, an NGO on the forefront of disaster relief with expertise in material management; and Praja Foundation and Mumbai Roti Bank, who are working with labourers and daily wage workers who have lost their livelihood on account of the country-wide lockdown to protect against the coronavirus. Together, these organisations are carrying out multi-pronged containment and relief efforts that require immediate attention across the country.
Neeraj Akhoury, MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said that India, like other countries across the world, is grappling with its worst public health crisis. In times like these, collaborative models are more effective in both containment of the disease and support for those whose livelihood and even survival is at risk. “We believe that our contributions to these NGOs who are delivering grass-root relief measures coupled with our own companies’ efforts on ground working with local communities will greatly accelerate the scale and impact we will have,” he said.
Both the companies, through their CSR arms Ambuja Cement Foundation and ACC Trust respectively, distributed thousands of bags of food and ration kits to migrant labour and the marginalised.
Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC, said the corporate sector must step up to augment the work of the government and public bodies.
Both companies are taking collective responsibility to ensure the daily sustenance of migrant labourers, daily-wagers and impacted communities, he said.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...