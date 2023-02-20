Adani group companies Ambuja Cement and ACC have worked out an amicable solution for the logistics issue in Himachal Pradesh and will restart suspended operations from Tuesday.

Both the companies stopped operations in Himachal Pradesh last December after failing to find a solution for the soaring transportation cost.

“All the stakeholders have come together and amicably resolved the ongoing discussions on the freight rates in Himachal Pradesh. In line with our commitments, both ACC and Ambuja Cements will resume operations effective tomorrow at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants,” said Adani Cement, which holds operational control of both listed companies.

The new freight rates finalised with transporters for single axle trucks of 12 tonnes would be ₹10.30 a tonne per km for Ambuja Cements’ Darlaghat plant and ACC’s Gagal plant as compared to earlier rates of ₹11.41 for Gagal and ₹10.58 for Darlaghat units.

Similarly, the new rates for multi-axle 24 tonne trucks would be ₹9.30 a tonne per km for both units. This will result in overall reduction of 10-12 per cent in the freight rates benefiting the customers of Himachal Pradesh, said the company.

The Gagal and Darlaghat units of ACC & Ambuja Cements are one of the largest industrial units in the State and play a vital role in providing employment and contributing to the economic viability of the State, it added.

The Darlaghat plant of Ambuja Cement has a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum while that of ACC’s Gagal produces 5.5 mtpa.