Ambuja Cement net profit up 92%

Ambuja Cement reported consolidated net profit of ₹877 crore in the June quarter, up 92 per cent against ₹457 crore in the same period last year, on the back of higher production and better realisation.

Net sales were up at ₹6,900 crore (₹4,544 crore). EBITDA was up ₹1,827 crore (₹1,123 crore).

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit was up at ₹723 crore (₹453 crore).

Net sales increased to ₹3,342 crore (₹2,145 crore) as volumes jumped to 6.33 million tonne (4.19 mt).

The board approved the setting up of 1.5 million tonnes cement capacity at the existing grinding unit at Ropar in Punjab.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit was up at ₹723 crore (₹453 crore).

Net sales increased to ₹3,342 crore (₹2,145 crore) as volumes jumped to 6.33 million tonne (4.19 mt).

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Ambuja Cement, said the net profit of the company was driven by strong growth in sales of premium products and improvement in efficiency which was partly been impacted by rising energy and raw material costs.