Ambuja Cement net profit up 92%

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Ambuja Cement reported consolidated net profit of ₹877 crore in the June quarter, up 92 per cent against ₹457 crore in the same period last year, on the back of higher production and better realisation.
Net sales were up at ₹6,900 crore (₹4,544 crore). EBITDA was up ₹1,827 crore (₹1,123 crore).
On a standalone basis, the company's net profit was up at ₹723 crore (₹453 crore).
Net sales increased to ₹3,342 crore (₹2,145 crore) as volumes jumped to 6.33 million tonne (4.19 mt).
The board approved the setting up of 1.5 million tonnes cement capacity at the existing grinding unit at Ropar in Punjab.
On a standalone basis, the company's net profit was up at ₹723 crore (₹453 crore).
Net sales increased to ₹3,342 crore (₹2,145 crore) as volumes jumped to 6.33 million tonne (4.19 mt).
Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Ambuja Cement, said the net profit of the company was driven by strong growth in sales of premium products and improvement in efficiency which was partly been impacted by rising energy and raw material costs.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...