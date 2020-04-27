Ambuja Cement net up 7% in March quarter

Tracking deals: April 28, 2020
Ambuja Cement has reported seven per cent increase in March quarter consolidated net profit at ₹743 crore against ₹695 crore logged in same period last year, on the back of lower cost and higher realisation.
Revenue from operations were down by eight per cent at ₹6,250 crore (₹6,831 crore). Total expenses were down by 12 per cent at ₹5,388 crore (₹6,152 crore).
The company’s revenue from subsidiary company including that of ACC was up seven per cent at ₹1,008 crore (₹942 crore).
On a standalone basis, net profit was down seven per cent at ₹399 crore (₹427 crore), while revenue dipped to ₹2,828 crore (₹2,928 crore).
Sales volume dropped by 10 per cent to 5.76 million tonne (mt) against 6.37 mt.
Ebitda during the quarter was up 30 per cent at ₹603 crore (₹463 crore) on the back of higher realisations and lower cost.
Till February, the company had recorded a healthy volume growth, which was impacted in March due to the nation-wide lockdown, said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO.
The company believes it will emerge stronger from this crisis with focus on business fundamentals and measures put in place to keep its people healthy and safe, he added.
Since April 20, the company’s operations including several plants and warehouses have started to function, though at limited scale. It had temporarily suspended operations since the lockdown kicked in to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
