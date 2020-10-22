Ambuja Cement Q3 net jumps 50% on lower cost, higher realisation

Ambuja Cement, a Holcim group company, reported 50 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹803 crore in the September quarter against ₹534 crore in the year ago period, on the back of higher realisation and lower cost.

Revenue from operations in the third quarter increased two per cent at ₹6,169 crore (₹6,077 crore). The company, which follows January-December financial year, announced a dividend of ₹17 a share. Overall expenses were down five per cent at ₹5,144 crore (₹5,401 crore).

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO, Ambuja Cement, said improvement in operational efficiencies, cost reduction coupled with volume growth led to 55 per cent increase in EBITDA for the quarter and a margin expansion of 7.10 per cent.

“We are executing growth strategy, through a new plant at Marwar Mundwa in Rajasthan, which is scheduled to be commissioned next June quarter,” he added.

Incidentally, Akhoury has taken over additional charge as CEO of LafargeHolcim India and on the board of ACC.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cement net profit increased to 88 per cent at ₹441 crore (₹235 crore) on net sales of ₹2,802 crore (₹2,558 crore). Its production was up at 5.67 million tonne (5.23 mt).

With the Government and the RBI assigning highest priority to acceleration of economic growth, the company expects cement demand to revive. Rural and agriculture sectors will lead the revival in economic activities and with focus on infrastructure development in terms of roads, highways, ports, railways and affordable housing will support cement demand in the mid-term, said Ambuja Cement.