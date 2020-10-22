Ambuja Cement Q3 net jumps 50% on lower cost, higher realisation

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Ambuja Cement, a Holcim group company, reported 50 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹803 crore in the September quarter against ₹534 crore in the year ago period, on the back of higher realisation and lower cost.
Revenue from operations in the third quarter increased two per cent at ₹6,169 crore (₹6,077 crore). The company, which follows January-December financial year, announced a dividend of ₹17 a share. Overall expenses were down five per cent at ₹5,144 crore (₹5,401 crore).
Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO, Ambuja Cement, said improvement in operational efficiencies, cost reduction coupled with volume growth led to 55 per cent increase in EBITDA for the quarter and a margin expansion of 7.10 per cent.
“We are executing growth strategy, through a new plant at Marwar Mundwa in Rajasthan, which is scheduled to be commissioned next June quarter,” he added.
Incidentally, Akhoury has taken over additional charge as CEO of LafargeHolcim India and on the board of ACC.
On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cement net profit increased to 88 per cent at ₹441 crore (₹235 crore) on net sales of ₹2,802 crore (₹2,558 crore). Its production was up at 5.67 million tonne (5.23 mt).
With the Government and the RBI assigning highest priority to acceleration of economic growth, the company expects cement demand to revive. Rural and agriculture sectors will lead the revival in economic activities and with focus on infrastructure development in terms of roads, highways, ports, railways and affordable housing will support cement demand in the mid-term, said Ambuja Cement.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...