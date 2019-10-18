Companies

Ambuja Cement Sept qtr net up 34% on better product mix and lower cost

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 18, 2019

Aerial view of the Ambuja cement plant, Kolkata.(file photo)

Ambuja Cement has reported 34 per cent increase in September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 385 crore (Rs 288 crore) on the back of lower cost and higher realisation.

Net sales jumped one per cent to Rs 5,957 crore (Rs 5,877 crore).

Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director and CEO said in the backdrop of general slowdown in economy and subdued construction activity, Ambuja has managed better growth despite lower volumes due to focus on product mix and reduction in logistics costs.

Premium products registered a growth of 17 per cent year-on-year and the company maintained its progress on fossil fuel substitution with alternative fuels and renewable energy, he said.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit was up 31 per cent at Rs 235 crore (Rs 179 crore) while net sales was flat at Rs 2,556 crore (Rs 2,522 crore).

Sales volume was down four per cent 5.23 million tonne (5.46 mt). Cement realisation registered a growth of five per cent to Rs 246 per 50 kg bag.

Freight and forwarding cost was down at Rs 1,292 crore (Rs 1,332 crore).

