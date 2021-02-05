Ambuja Cement tests use of bio-diesel as fuel in captive ship

Ambuja Cement has started trials for use of bio-diesel in ships carrying its bulk cement. The use of bio-diesel as fuel could reduce by 25 per cent CO2 emissions of its fleet.

The company commenced ‘Sea trials on Bio-diesel Blends’ in its captive ship, ‘Ambuja Mukund’ on Friday.

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Ambuja Cements, said with the introduction of bio-diesel blends, the company will contribute significantly to reduction of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by introducing a suitable alternative green fuel.

Ambuja has received approvals from the Directorate General of Shipping and the Indian Register of Shipping to conduct the sea trials.

In 1992, Ambuja was the country’s first cement company to use coastal shipping as a sustainable and cost-effective mode for transportation of bulk cement. It was also the first to introduce Shore Power Supply for all its ships at captive jetties.

Meanwhile, the national policy on bio-fuels is aimed at taking forward the indicative target of achieving 20 per cent blending of bio-fuels with fossil-based fuels by 2030.

The International Maritime Organisation, too, has agreed to a GHG strategy for shipping, which requires the shipping sector to reduce its emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2050 compared to 2008.