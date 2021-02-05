Ambuja Cement tests use of bio-diesel as fuel in captive ship

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Ambuja Cement has started trials for use of bio-diesel in ships carrying its bulk cement. The use of bio-diesel as fuel could reduce by 25 per cent CO2 emissions of its fleet.
The company commenced ‘Sea trials on Bio-diesel Blends’ in its captive ship, ‘Ambuja Mukund’ on Friday.
Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Ambuja Cements, said with the introduction of bio-diesel blends, the company will contribute significantly to reduction of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by introducing a suitable alternative green fuel.
Ambuja has received approvals from the Directorate General of Shipping and the Indian Register of Shipping to conduct the sea trials.
In 1992, Ambuja was the country’s first cement company to use coastal shipping as a sustainable and cost-effective mode for transportation of bulk cement. It was also the first to introduce Shore Power Supply for all its ships at captive jetties.
Meanwhile, the national policy on bio-fuels is aimed at taking forward the indicative target of achieving 20 per cent blending of bio-fuels with fossil-based fuels by 2030.
The International Maritime Organisation, too, has agreed to a GHG strategy for shipping, which requires the shipping sector to reduce its emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2050 compared to 2008.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...