Ambuja Cement to commission 5 mtpa Greenfield plant in September

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Ambuja Cement will complete its integrated Greenfield cement plant at Mundwa in Rajasthan with învestment of Rs 2,350 crore by September quarter.
The new plant will enhance the clinker capacity of the company by three mtpa and help improve cement sales by 5 mtpa.
Ambuja Cement is also evaluating brownfield expansions at Bhatapara in Chattisgarh and Maratha (Chandrapur) Maharashtra plants besides looking at significant debottlenecking opportunities across all plants to reach 50 mtpa capacity in the medium term.
Addressing shareholders virtually at the company’s 38th Annual General Meeting of the company, Martin Kriegner, Non-Executive Director, Ambuja Cement said the company has a robust road map to become the best in the industry with strategic priorities structured under key levers of growth, competitiveness, innovation and digitalisation and sustainability.
In 2020, he said Ambuja leveraged synergies with ACC to drive scale and performance. Various cost management and efficiency initiatives have helped deliver a strong performance.
“We fully leveraged synergies between LafargeHolcim India’s two operating companies - Ambuja Cement and ACC to drive scale and performance,” he said.
During the year, the company launched a LafargeHolcim India organisation structure led by the country CEO and CFO to drive performance in key areas of supply chain, procurement, digital, finance and other support functions. This structure has enabled to fully extract synergies under the Master Supply Agreement with ACC leading to over 5 per cent contribution to the Profit Before Tax last year, he added.
Enhancing asset optimisation in line with LafargeHolcim’s Plants of Tomorrow program, it implemented plant digital tools of Technical Information Systems and Performance and Collaboration Tool which record and report data from all assets on a real-time basis helping improve operational efficiency.
“We also piloted the use of Artificial Intelligence into predicting cement strength, fineness and predictive maintenance of critical equipment such as Vertical Roller Mills,” he added.
On the logistics front, the company has initiated an Artificial Intelligence-powered supply chain management platform ‘Blue Yonder’ to enable better predictability and efficiency across supply chain. We have extensively leveraged Transport Analytics Center, adopted from LafargeHolcim, which enabled real-time information dissemination and analytics to improve distribution safety, cost optimisation and operational efficiencies, he said.
