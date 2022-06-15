Ambuja Cements focuses on digitisation to drive efficiency

Ambuja Cements plans to focus on digitising the entire operations of the company with an aim to reshape the way it runs the plants to managing logistics and supply chains besides ensuring customer connect.

The company, which is on the verge of being taken over by the Adani Group, has invested in its ‘Plants of Tomorrow’ initiative, which aims to make manufacturing more efficient through better plant optimisation, higher plant availability and a safer working environment.

Enhancing efficiency

The company’s Transport Analytics Centre is helping the company to enhance logistics efficiency through route and cost optimisation besides increased road safety. This centre is being used to detect deviations on the ground and it has now become the single source of data for the entire supply chain.

Modern robotic lab

The entire quality control and process optimisation at Marwar Cement Works is guided by a modern robotic lab, which has a huge number of auto sampling points. Collected samples are transported to lab for analysis with absolute accuracy without any human intervention. Automated sampling has eliminated hazards associated with physical sampling besides creating a dust-free environment in labs and sample rooms. Such technology not only saves time, but also improves the efficiency.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements said the key strategy is to strengthen the ‘green’ plant across units and manage operations with improved efficiency.

Ambuja Cements continues ramping up the use of digital technologies to optimise operations and ensure maximum efficacy. The cement maker has also adopted a digital first and consumer-centric approach towards improving business outreach, he said.