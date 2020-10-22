Ambuja Cements Q3 consolidated net up 51 per cent at Rs 804 cr

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
Ambuja Cements on Thursday reported 50.51 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 803.50 crore for September quarter 2020, helped by volume growth and improvement in operational efficiencies.
The company, which follows January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 533.85 crore in the year-ago period, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing.
The company’s revenue from operations was up 1.51 per cent at Rs 6,169.47 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 6,077.29 crore in July-September a year ago.
Total expenses were at Rs 5,144.38 crore, down from Rs 5,400.94 crore a year ago.
The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements also include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC.
On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements, part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, reported an increase of 87.77 per cent in net profit at Rs 440.53 crore as against Rs 234.61 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations was Rs 2,852.46 crore, up 8.63 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.
Ambuja Cements’ sales volume also increased 8.41 per cent to 5.67 million tonne as against 5.23 million tonne in the same period a year ago.
“Robust improvements in operational efficiencies, cost reduction programs coupled with volume growth, have led to operating EBITDA increase by 55 per cent for the quarter and a margin expansion of 710 basis points,” Managing Director and CEO Neeraj Akhoury said.
The company’s focus on working capital management has resulted in a strong positive cash conversion, he added.
We are executing our growth strategy, through a new plant at Marwar Mundwa in Rajasthan, which is scheduled to be commissioned in Quarter 2, 2021, he said.
Shares of Ambuja Cements on Thursday settled at Rs 253.85 on BSE, up 0.18 per cent from the previous close.
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...