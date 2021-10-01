Ambuja Cements starts commercial production from Marwar plant

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Ambuja Cements, part of Holcim Group has started commercial production of clinker and cement at its Marwar Greenfield Plant (Marwar Cement Works) in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.
The company completed the trial run of the new plant in August. Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in the Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri.
Built with an investment of ₹2,350 crore, the Greenfield integrated plant increases Ambuja’s clinker capacity by 3 mtpa and improves cement sales by 5 mtpa, thereby, contributing to the company’s long term strategy of capacity expansion.
The plant has deployed all modern equipment and technology to produce cement in a more environment friendly manner. It has a Waste Heat Recovery System that converts waste heat derived during the production process into energy, said the company.
Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Ambuja Cements said the company has ambitious growth plans to expand its capacities in India, and the Marwar plant is a step in that direction.
