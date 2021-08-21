Ambuja Cements starts trial run of new plant in Rajasthan

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Ambuja Cements, a Holcim group company, has started trial production at its greenfield integrated plant Marwar Cement Works in Rajasthan.
Built with an investment of ₹2,350 crore, the plant will enhance clinker capacity of the company by 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and improve cement sales by 5 mtpa. It has a waste heat recovery system that converts waste heat derived during the production process into energy.
Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri. It is also the second integrated plant of Ambuja in Rajasthan and sixth in the country.
Inaugurating the plant virtually, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot observed that cement is one of the most important materials for infrastructure and nation’s development. The State is ready to provide all assistance necessary for the progress of the industry, he said.
Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said the company’s endeavour is to become a strong partner and ‘Builders of Progress’ for India.
Currently, Ambuja Cements has a cement production capacity of 29.65 million tonnes with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. It has five bulk cement terminals and five captive power plants with capacity of 291 MW. The company commands a market share of eight per cent.
Of the net sales revenue of ₹11,175 crore last year, the north-west region accounted for 25 per cent, while the North and eastern regions chipped in with 32 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, and west-south region added up to 21 per cent of sales revenue.
The company is also investing ₹525 crore in Waste Heat Recovery Systems for enhancing use of green energy and optimisation of operating cost.
