Ambuja Cements, part of diversified Adani Group, has placed orders to expand clinker capacity by eight million tonne at Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh) and Maratha (Maharashtra) units on highest ESG standards with 42 MW of waste heat recovery system, provision to utilize 50 per cent of AFR (alternate fuel for reuse) and provision to operate on green power.

The capacity expansion projects will enable production of of 14 million tonne of blended green cement , post all requisite approvals. These projects will generate substantial value to the existing business and enable more employment and growth opportunities in the States, beneficial for all stakeholders.

These projects are expected to be commissioned in 24 months and the capex will be funded from internal accruals.

Sustainable growth

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business said these brownfield expansion projects are part of the company’s strategy to double production capacity over the next five years from the current capacity of 67.5 mtpa.

“Our ongoing investments in capacity expansion and sustainability will enable us to achieve our long-term objectives, as we remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and value to our stakeholders,” he added.

The company remains committed to achieving significant size, scale, and market leadership with strong emphasis on margin expansion and ESG standards.