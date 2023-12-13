After its launch in Telengana, American Brew Crafts has forayed into the Kerala market with the introduction of its Flying Monkey Ultra Strong beer.

The beer sales in Kerala are estimated at 10 lakh cases per month, and the company is looking at a 5-7 per cent market share by 2024. The new variant is exclusively brewed for Kerala, offering a distinctive flavour and character to consumers, Sri Nagendra Tayi, Director and CEO of American Brew Crafts, told media.

The beer consumption in India is also rising, with the younger generation shifting from hard liquors, thanks to the fast catching up of social drinking culture. The beer sales in India are expected to see a CAGR of 12 per cent over the next five years, he said, adding that Telengana and Andhra Pradesh are the leading states in beer consumption, followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, etc.

Given the opportunities in the market, Satya Siva Athi, another director, said the company has chalked out expansion plans both domestic and overseas, including in Odisha, Karnataka, the North East, emerging markets in Africa, the US, West Asia, and Europe. The company has also lined up to launch more products, including wheat beer, low-calorie beers, spice mixes, and seasonal fruit brews, in the market.

Established in 2017, American Brew Crafts acquired breweries from Lilasons Brewery in Telengana and Arthos Brewery in AP and upgraded the infrastructure by installing German machinery and a packing zone. BlockBuster beer is the flagship brand of the company. Flying Monkey is the latest addition to the portfolio.