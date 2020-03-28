American company vHealth is providing free COVID 19 medical consultancy to India over call

vHealth, an American healthcare company run by AETNA International, has announced a special initiative of providing free access to its virtual doctor consultation service, until 15th April.

The move has been taken to ensure people have access to health care during the COVID-19 outbreak.

vHealth, in its official release, said that it provides professional and confidential medical consultations by telephone and video for people across the country.

The announcement comes at a time when governments and healthcare authorities, around the globe, are recommending social distancing, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The company stated that without having to travel to a clinic or hospital, people can seek medical advice on chronic conditions, treatment of minor illnesses, advice on alternate treatment options, interpretation of diagnostic reports, and guidance on staying healthy.

vHealth said that the service is also extended to the elderly and patients with ongoing health conditions so that they can manage their health needs from home. The virtual service will further help them reduce the risk of catching infections.

The company mentioned that the free vHealth virtual doctor consultation service will be available for 30 days from the date of registration. People who register for the service can also utilize the benefit for up to four family members.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International commented, “As the nation’s top leaders are urging people to stay at home and even avoid going to the hospitals unless, in an extreme emergency, virtual consultation can be a single, trusted point of contact, for all their medical concerns for many in the country. As a primary health care service provider, we feel there is a need for us to step up and support the community at large.”

To register for a virtual health consultation call the toll-free number 1800 103 7093 or give a missed call at 9029096186 to register online. The medical consultation service is available from Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 8 PM, except for national holidays.