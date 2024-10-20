American homecare solutions company Bissell has re-entered the country through a strategic distribution partnership and is betting big on India emerging as a top market in the organised floorcare segment.

The brand, which is known for its wet and dry vacuum cleaners among other products, is eyeing a strong presence across both e-commerce and offline channels.

Max Bissell, President-Global Markets, Bissell Homecare Inc told businesline, “India is still a relatively small market from the organised floor care segment perspective. Given the population and growing disposable income, we expect India to become one of the largest markets in this space over the next few years.”

The brand has inked a strategic distribution collaboration with Cavitak Global Commerce. “This is consistent with our strategy of entering international markets outside the US. We seek expertise of local partners. So this partnership in India will ensure we are able to provide a comprehensive distribution, support and services for Indian customers,” he added.

In the initial phase, the company is focusing on introducing its Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaning systems such as ‘SpotClean Hydrosteam’ and ‘SpotClean Proheat’.

Additionally, the company will also introduce cordless stick vacuums for everyday and deep maintenance cleaning in the coming months. Bissell said initially the company will focus on strengthening the brand’s presence in the online channel and hopes to also makes its products available in the offline stores by next year.

“India is a key international market where we are investing for the future and focus on developing on brand awareness. We believe it is currently a smaller market in the floor care segment but has potential to become a billion dollar market in this segment in the coming years. Once our India business achieve a certain level of scale in the future, we could also look at local manufacturing,” Bissell explained.

Asked about pricing strategies, he added, “ We do not want to be the most or least expensive product in the market, but we want to be a brand that offers really good value for the consumer. Our goal is to keep pricing as consistent on a global basis as possible”.

The brand was earlier being sold in India by Eureka Forbes in 2018.