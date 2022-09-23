Amid inflation concerns, customers keen to light up festive season

Despite concerns around inflation and discretionary spending, multiple customer surveys indicate high customer intent to shop during this festive season sales starting from September 23 on most e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Snapdeal and others.

According to RedSeer’s September 2022 survey, 83 per cent of respondents (311 people) surveyed indicated willingness to buy this festive season. A survey by homegrown social media platform ShareChat on Bharat audience also supported RedSeer’s prediction.

Shoppers keen to buy more

Here, Bharat audience is defined as social media users who prefer Indic languages as their main language for using social media.

ShareChat found that every 1 in 2 Bharat user is willing to spend more this year than the 2021 festive season. Further, 1 in 3 in Bharat users are expected to spend over ₹20,000 each, and about 8 per cent will spend over ₹1,00,000, thus boosting the overall ticket size of festive purchases.

ShareChat report consists of data collected through 2,843 online surveys among users between 18 and 40 years across 15 states in India.

Similarly, ZestMoney’s survey of 7,300 participants, with Gen Z and millennials being the majority, showed that about 67 per cent of respondents plan to spend either more or the same as last year. ZestMoney added that while the intent to shop online was higher among its respondents, 65 per cent of them said they were inclined to shop at both online and at physical stores.

Commenting on the survey findings, Lizzie Chapman, CEO & Co-founder of EMI/checkout finance startup ZestMoney said, “We have already witnessed a 5X increase in new customer applications in the last few months. We expect solid demand at offline stores as merchants offer some great deals. Our offline business has seen 100 per cent growth in the last three months and the trend is expected to continue. We anticipate a similar demand over the next three months for overall business.”

Bullish on fashion, electronics

Further, consumer sentiment was found to be particularly bullish for fashion accessories/apparel and electronics this festive season. For instance, 63 per cent of consumers are planning to spend on fashion categories compared with 56 per cent last year, according to RedSeer.

“The share of fashion in overall festive sale in festive week one is estimated to increase by 9 percentage points from 2018-22. Online fashion has grown 4x in the last four years compared with 3x growth for overall e-retail. Fuelling this growth is the increasing shopper base from tier 2 cities resulting in 2.5x growth in fashion shoppers in the last 4 years,” said Sanjay Kothari, Associate Partner, RedSeer Strategy Consultants.

Who is buying what

ShareChat survey on Bharat audience also supported RedSeer’s prediction. Apparel (24 per cent), phones and accessories (17 per cent), and jewellery (11 per cent) are said to be the top 3 categories on the shopping list of Bharat users.

Whereas, among GenZ and millennial customers, Zestmoney expects over 55 per cent purchases in the electronics and smartphones segment, followed by fashion (17 per cent), home decor (13 per cent) and jewellery (13 per cent).