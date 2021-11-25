Amit Mehta heads LT Foods’ convenience and health segment

LT Foods on Thursday announced Amit Mehta as the head of its convenience and health food business.

Mehta’s responsibilities will include new product strategies and expanding the consumer food company’s presence in the convenience and health segments.

Ashwani Kumar Arora, Managing Director and CEO, LT Foods, said the company has diversified its product portfolio, leveraging the global distribution network of its flagship brands Daawat, Royal, Devaaya, and Kari Kari.

Sun Pharma forays into healthy snacking segment

“New products and innovation are critical to our long-term growth and profitability. Amit, with his unique blend of experience in finance, operations (setting up new businesses and restructuring) and business expertise, will expedite such initiatives to scale and enhance profitability,” Arora said.

“I am excited to be part of LT Group, which is a fast growing and emerging Indian multinational food company, in its pursuit to build the food business in the convenience and health segment, in and outside India, leveraging the strong foundation of its existing consumer rice business,” said Mehta.

Swiggy sees three-fold increase in orders for healthy food in the past year

Mehta is a chartered accountant and cost and works accountant, with a master’s in Commerce from Rajasthan University.

Prior to joining LT Foods, he was managing director of Kohinoor Specialty Foods India Pvt Ltd, which is a subsidiary of McCormick & Co Inc.

“In his career spanning over two decades, he has led various strategic initiatives — that is, setting up infrastructure for supply chain network, manufacturing facility upgrade and turnaround, effective go-to-market strategies, innovation, and talent development,” the company said.

In the past, he has also worked with companies such as Kodak India Limited, Narang Group, PricewaterhouseCoopers India and Ernst & Young India.