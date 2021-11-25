Amit Mehta heads LT Foods’ convenience and health segment

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
LT Foods on Thursday announced Amit Mehta as the head of its convenience and health food business.
Mehta’s responsibilities will include new product strategies and expanding the consumer food company’s presence in the convenience and health segments.
Ashwani Kumar Arora, Managing Director and CEO, LT Foods, said the company has diversified its product portfolio, leveraging the global distribution network of its flagship brands Daawat, Royal, Devaaya, and Kari Kari.
Sun Pharma forays into healthy snacking segment
“New products and innovation are critical to our long-term growth and profitability. Amit, with his unique blend of experience in finance, operations (setting up new businesses and restructuring) and business expertise, will expedite such initiatives to scale and enhance profitability,” Arora said.
“I am excited to be part of LT Group, which is a fast growing and emerging Indian multinational food company, in its pursuit to build the food business in the convenience and health segment, in and outside India, leveraging the strong foundation of its existing consumer rice business,” said Mehta.
Swiggy sees three-fold increase in orders for healthy food in the past year
Mehta is a chartered accountant and cost and works accountant, with a master’s in Commerce from Rajasthan University.
Prior to joining LT Foods, he was managing director of Kohinoor Specialty Foods India Pvt Ltd, which is a subsidiary of McCormick & Co Inc.
“In his career spanning over two decades, he has led various strategic initiatives — that is, setting up infrastructure for supply chain network, manufacturing facility upgrade and turnaround, effective go-to-market strategies, innovation, and talent development,” the company said.
In the past, he has also worked with companies such as Kodak India Limited, Narang Group, PricewaterhouseCoopers India and Ernst & Young India.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...