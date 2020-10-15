Ampere ties up with eBikeGO, secures order for 2,000 electric scooters

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Electric vehicle maker Ampere on Thursday announced its tie-up with eBikeGO and secured an order from the e-mobility start-up for supply of 2,000 electric scooters.
The developments come close on the heels of Ampere bagging an order of 3,000 e-scooters from Bengaluru-based scooter rental start-up Bounce last week.
Ampere Electric is part of the diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton.
“Our partnership with eBikeGO is a significant step towards catering to increasing last-mile delivery demands from leading e-commerce platforms in the country,” said Ampere Electric Chief Operating Officer, P Sanjeev.
He added that the firm has established strong technology and service support to enable fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) subscription platforms such as eBikeGO.
“The initial order from them for 2,000 Ampere electric scooters is just the beginning, we can see this partnership going a long-way ahead,” he added.
Redefining the future of last-mile deliveries, there has been a considerable rise in demand for home deliveries, and this partnership perfectly suits last-mile logistics delivery support required by e-commerce players, said the company.
With this tie-up, Ampere electric strengthens its presence in the fast-growing business-to-business (B2B) shared mobility service segment, it added.
“As an EV start-up, our endeavour is to provide clean mobility solutions. Ampere is one of our trusted partners,” said eBikeGO founder and Chief Executive Officer, Irfan Khan.
He added that with easy rental options, consumers will have more choice to be on the go, even if they do not own a vehicle.
On October 6, eBikeGo announced a strategic partnership with reform-centric advance service firm, ASSAR, to promote and deploy over 10,000 electric bikes in a year to various e-commerce and logistics companies.
