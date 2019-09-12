Ampere Vehicles appoints BVR Subbu as Board Chairman

Ampere Vehicles, electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, announced that industry veteran BVR Subbu has been inducted to its Board as the Chairman.

In his role as Chair of the Board, BVR Subbu, ex-President of Hyundai India, will steer the Board to stay ahead of the complex challenges presented by a competitive Indian e-mobility transformation and support Ampere’s strategic growth ambitions.

Speaking about the appointment, Nagesh Basavanhalli, Director, Ampere Vehicles said, “Today’s decision to appoint a new chairman of the Board at Ampere is a major step in our quest to expand Ampere’s footprint across India.”

Commenting on his appointment, BVR Subbu said, “Ampere Vehicles as pure play electric vehicle company has the potential to revolutionize Indian EV industry..”

Ampere Vehicles, has a near-20 per cent market share in the Indian electric two wheeler industry along with a range of high-to-low-speed, affordable and energy efficient electric scooters that are currently popular with commuters making a switch from conventional to electric two-wheelers.