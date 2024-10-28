AMPIN Energy Transition said on Monday that it has strengthened its alliance with Varroc Group by signing a transaction document for an additional 27 megawatt peak (MWp) solar power project in Maharashtra.

This order follows the successful & timely implementation of AMPIN’s initial solar projects in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, marking a substantial leap forward in their collaborative journey towards a sustainable future.

This new PPA marks a repeat order from Varroc Group, highlighting their continued trust and satisfaction with AMPIN’s renewable energy solutions.

With this additional capacity, Varroc’s total contracted solar capacity with AMPIN soars to an impressive over 60 MWp and this latest PPA will enable Varroc Group to meet around 70 per cent of their energy requirements with clean, renewable energy.

This shift is projected to result in substantial cost savings, with an estimated 45 per cent reduction in energy costs across their manufacturing plants in Maharashtra.

The new 27 MWp solar project is set to further enhance Varroc Group’s commitment to reducing their carbon footprint by mitigating 35,500 tonnes of CO2 per year and embracing sustainable practices.

The installation is expected to make a significant impact by delivering clean energy and reinforcing the company’s position as a leader in environmental stewardship within the manufacturing sector.

AMPIN continues to solidify its position as the unrivalled leader in Maharashtra’s renewable energy landscape. Leveraging its state-of-the-art Solar Park in Maharashtra, AMPIN is dedicated to driving forward the energy transition and becoming a renewable energy partner of choice for its customers.

The project aligns with Maharashtra’s broader energy goals and supports the state’s commitment to increasing the adoption of renewable energy sources.

