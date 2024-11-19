AMPIN Energy Transition on Tuesday announced an agreement to enter into a second partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to enable around 2 gigawatt peak (GWp) of renewable energy projects across India.

This new investment in excess of $300 million would help create a renewable energy asset base of around $1.5 billion, AMPIN Energy Transition said.

The new partnership follows the existing partnership that AMPIN and CIP entered in 2021 to enable joint equity investments of initially around $200 million in renewable energy projects in India.

The partnership has since been extended with further investments of around $100 million to allow for an expansion of the portfolio from the initial target of 1.7 GWp to about 2.4 GWp of projects thus creating a renewable energy asset base of $1.2-1.5 billion.

For this second partnership, AMPIN Energy Transition and CIP are initially targeting a portfolio of around 2 GWp, expected to comprise of solar, wind, hybrid and storage technologies. The partnership will focus on large-scale and central grid connected renewable energy projects in India.

AMPIN Energy Transition has a portfolio of around 4 GWp spread across 21 states in the country. Headquartered in New Delhi with regional offices in Mumbai, Bangalore & Kolkata, the company has a balanced portfolio of renewable energy assets using a blend of solar, wind and storage to provide green power to Utility and Commercial & Industrial Customers.