AMPIN Energy Transition on Tuesday announced an agreement to enter into a second partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to enable around 2 gigawatt peak (GWp) of renewable energy projects across India.
This new investment in excess of $300 million would help create a renewable energy asset base of around $1.5 billion, AMPIN Energy Transition said.
The new partnership follows the existing partnership that AMPIN and CIP entered in 2021 to enable joint equity investments of initially around $200 million in renewable energy projects in India.
The partnership has since been extended with further investments of around $100 million to allow for an expansion of the portfolio from the initial target of 1.7 GWp to about 2.4 GWp of projects thus creating a renewable energy asset base of $1.2-1.5 billion.
For this second partnership, AMPIN Energy Transition and CIP are initially targeting a portfolio of around 2 GWp, expected to comprise of solar, wind, hybrid and storage technologies. The partnership will focus on large-scale and central grid connected renewable energy projects in India.
AMPIN Energy Transition has a portfolio of around 4 GWp spread across 21 states in the country. Headquartered in New Delhi with regional offices in Mumbai, Bangalore & Kolkata, the company has a balanced portfolio of renewable energy assets using a blend of solar, wind and storage to provide green power to Utility and Commercial & Industrial Customers.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.