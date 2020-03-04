Companies

Amrish Rau appointed as CEO of Pine Labs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Amrish Rau has been appointed as CEO of Pine Labs, a leading merchant commerce platform company.

Rau founded the start up Citrus Pay, which was sold off to PayU,replaces Vicky Bindra who after a two-year stint as CEO is moving back to San Francisco, the company said in a statement. Bindra will continue to be an advisor to the company supporting strategic initiatives, the statement added.

