Amrutanjan Healthcare opens first exclusive store in Chennai

Amrutanjan Healthcare, a 128-year-old company, has entered the Direct-To-Customer (D2C) channel with its first physical store in Chennai at Mylapore. The store will be an extension to the ‘World Of Amrutanjan’ E-commerce website and will enable consumers to purchase Amrutanjan products across all of its segments, says a company press release.

With the launch of its first physical store, Amrutanjan adopts an omni-channel approach by entering the D2C segment and offering an integrated shopping experience. The brand plans to expand its presence with the launch of multiple stores in the near future to improve consumers’ shopping experience.

The pain management range by Amrutanjan includes pain balms, spray, and roll-ons for headaches and body aches, while its range of congestion management offers products including cold rub, nasal inhaler, and cough syrup and women hygiene products that include Comfy sanitary napkins. It also offers products in the food and beverages segment with Fruitnik and Fruitnik Electro+ that are available in different flavours.

S Sambhu Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, said India’s hyper-connected consumers are rapidly entering into an era of the omnichannel market and expect brands to keep up with the evolving D2C model.

“We feel that this is the right time to open our first physical store that would be an additional asset to the brand’s overall offering in extension to our E-commerce website. With the launch of an offline store, we want to be present where our customers are, and build a direct relationship with them while streamlining the process of buying our products,” he said in the press release.