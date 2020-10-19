Amul forays into carbonated softdrink category with AmulTru Seltzer

In a major product diversification, dairy major Amul forayed into carbonated drink segment with the launch of AmulTru Seltzer - a mixture of real fruit juice, milk solids and fizz.

The seltzers, which has emerged as a fastest-growing softdrink category in the Western countries, will now be available in India with Amul mark and in two flavours - lemon and orange.

Priced at ₹15 for 200ml PET bottle, Amul Seltzers is currently available in Gujarat market. It will soon be rolled out in other variants like Cola, Jeera and Apple, all made from real fruit, in PET bottles and also introduce all flavours in smart can packaging also.

Amul stated that historically people from Niederselters, a town in Germany bottled and exported their naturally carbonated water in 1787 and Americans called it seltzer. In 19th century, people started adding seltzer to milk either as a refreshment or a tonic to cure diseases.

Globally, seltzers are made with infusion of juices and interesting flavours. Amul is adding real fruit juice and milk solids to make it a fizzy drink of choice for the new generation, an Amul statement said.

In the Indian beverages market which includes carbonated soft drinks, milk-based beverages, juices and nectars, ready to drink coffee, etc, a huge beverages categories is carbonated soft drinks. "As such there has not been much innovation in this category. Consumers are also moving away from sugary beverages that only contain water, sugar & fizz. Amul researched deep into this category and figured that Seltzer which originated more than 300 years ago has never been explored in India," Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul products, said in a statement.

As seltzer shares an old connect with milk and dairy, Amul has launched Seltzer to provide consumers a healthy and tasty beverage, it said adding that orange seltzer contains 10 per cent orange juice, no artificial colour and flavour, and 10 per cent added sugar. The competing brand with same content has 13% added sugar and synthetic food colour.

AmulTRU Seltzer is a blend of dairy, fruits and fizz. It is therefore much more than just sugar & water which every brand has been selling to Indian consumers. This product is suitable for consumption by all age groups, Amul said.

Amul had launched a blend of milk and real fruit juice under the brand 'Tru' in Feb 2019.

Amul has emerged as a market leader in dairy beverages with a vast portfolio of drink products.