Amul FY20 turnover up 17% at ₹38,550 crore

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Amul marketer Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) on Wednesday informed that it has registered a provisional turnover of ₹38,550 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 higher by 17 per cent on year-on-year comparison from ₹32,960 crore last fiscal.
The provisional unduplicated group turnover of Amul Federation and its 18-member unions has crossed ₹50,000 crore — which is also 17 per cent higher than last year, an official statement said here.
“It is important to note that Amul Federation has achieved turnover in spite of adverse market condition for dairy products at National as well as at International level,” the statement said.
The 18-member unions of Amul Federation has farmer member strength of more than 36 lakh across 18,700 villages of Gujarat.
GCMMF has been achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 17 per cent since last decade on the back of higher milk procurement, continuous expansion in terms of adding new markets, launching of new products and adding new milk processing capacities.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...