Amul FY20 turnover up 17% at ₹38,550 crore

Amul marketer Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) on Wednesday informed that it has registered a provisional turnover of ₹38,550 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 higher by 17 per cent on year-on-year comparison from ₹32,960 crore last fiscal.

The provisional unduplicated group turnover of Amul Federation and its 18-member unions has crossed ₹50,000 crore — which is also 17 per cent higher than last year, an official statement said here.

“It is important to note that Amul Federation has achieved turnover in spite of adverse market condition for dairy products at National as well as at International level,” the statement said.

The 18-member unions of Amul Federation has farmer member strength of more than 36 lakh across 18,700 villages of Gujarat.

GCMMF has been achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 17 per cent since last decade on the back of higher milk procurement, continuous expansion in terms of adding new markets, launching of new products and adding new milk processing capacities.