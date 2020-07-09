Amul marketer GCMMF forays into branded edible oils segment

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Dairy and food products major Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, on Thursday announced its foray into the edible oil segment with the launch of ‘Janmay’ brand of consumer packs of edible oils.
The dairy major has launched five variants including farm fresh cottonseed oil, soybean oil, groundnut oil, sunflower oil and mustard oil under the brand for the Gujarat market.
RS Sodhi, MD, GCMMF, on Thursday launched the latest range of edible oils in Gujarat. “The launch of the ‘Janmay’ range of edible oils in Gujarat is to provide remunerative prices to edible oilseeds growers in Banaskantha in North Gujarat and South Gujarat,” Sodhi said in a Tweet.
Amul is known for its dairy development model, which is a three-tier structure with dairy cooperative societies at the village level, where dairy farmers and cattle-rearers supply milk. This level is federated under a milk union at the district level, which processes, stores and supplies the milk to the markets. And the third level is a federation of these member unions at the state level, which brands and sells the milk and milk products for the retail markets.
However, the procurement model for the edible oils could not be immediately confirmed from the officials. But in the interest of oilseeds growers, Amul marketer GCMMF is believed to be repeating its dairy model, which has provided higher remuneration to the milk producers leading to a better economic life for people at the grass-root level.
Gujarat is the largest producer of groundnut and cotton in the country. It is also the largest producer of groundnut oil and cottonseed oil. Over the past few years, Gujarat has also seen a steady increase in the cultivation of soybean, mustard and sunflower.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...