Amul marketer GCMMF forays into branded edible oils segment

Dairy and food products major Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, on Thursday announced its foray into the edible oil segment with the launch of ‘Janmay’ brand of consumer packs of edible oils.

The dairy major has launched five variants including farm fresh cottonseed oil, soybean oil, groundnut oil, sunflower oil and mustard oil under the brand for the Gujarat market.

RS Sodhi, MD, GCMMF, on Thursday launched the latest range of edible oils in Gujarat. “The launch of the ‘Janmay’ range of edible oils in Gujarat is to provide remunerative prices to edible oilseeds growers in Banaskantha in North Gujarat and South Gujarat,” Sodhi said in a Tweet.

Amul is known for its dairy development model, which is a three-tier structure with dairy cooperative societies at the village level, where dairy farmers and cattle-rearers supply milk. This level is federated under a milk union at the district level, which processes, stores and supplies the milk to the markets. And the third level is a federation of these member unions at the state level, which brands and sells the milk and milk products for the retail markets.

However, the procurement model for the edible oils could not be immediately confirmed from the officials. But in the interest of oilseeds growers, Amul marketer GCMMF is believed to be repeating its dairy model, which has provided higher remuneration to the milk producers leading to a better economic life for people at the grass-root level.

Gujarat is the largest producer of groundnut and cotton in the country. It is also the largest producer of groundnut oil and cottonseed oil. Over the past few years, Gujarat has also seen a steady increase in the cultivation of soybean, mustard and sunflower.