Amway India unveils air purifier

A year after the introduction of car air purifier Atmosphere Drive, Amway India has come up with the NextGen home air purifier — Atmosphere Mini. Anshu Budhraja, Chief Executive, Amway India, said this product, which purifies air at home, is certified to remove over 100 contaminants identified by Allergy UK as common triggers. The company is targeting a 20 per cent market share in the air purifier category by 2020.