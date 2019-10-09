Companies

Amway India unveils air purifier

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

A year after the introduction of car air purifier Atmosphere Drive, Amway India has come up with the NextGen home air purifier — Atmosphere Mini. Anshu Budhraja, Chief Executive, Amway India, said this product, which purifies air at home, is certified to remove over 100 contaminants identified by Allergy UK as common triggers. The company is targeting a 20 per cent market share in the air purifier category by 2020.

Published on October 09, 2019
Amway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RInfra appoints Anshul and Anmol Ambani as Directors