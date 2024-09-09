Direct selling company Amway has ramped up investments in its R&D in India as it considers it to be a priority market. The company said it has invested $4 million to set up four R&D labs in the country in Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru and Dindigul. These labs are equipped to develop product solutions in foods, oral solids, beauty and personal care segment.

Rajneesh Chopra, MD, Amway India told businessline, “India is a top priority market for Amway and among the top markets globally. With evolving needs of consumers, we are strategically focusing on four areas of healthy aging, fitness, weight and beauty. These investments in the R&D labs are aligned with these strategies.”

Responding on a query on future plans, Chopra said, “ We currently have five and half lakh distributors. We cater to a consumer base of about 2 million consumers. We aim to cater to about five million consumers over the next five years.” The company said this is expected to make India among its top three markets.

Nutrition business

He added that the company is bullish on the growth potential of its nutrition business in India. Chopra pointed out that a large number of Indian consumers are coping with lifestyle diseases or lack time to have nutritious breakfast and seeking such solutions. Nearly 60 per cent of the company’s business comes from the nutrition business.

Shyam Ramakrishnan, Director, Innovation and Science, India and Southeast Asia, Amway said, “We’re leveraging top talent in India and around the globe to develop differentiated nutrition, food, and beauty products. These products are focused on India and Southeast Asia and possibly for other global markets.”

Responding to a query on the issues faced by the company from investigative agencies, Chopra said, “Yes, we have had some challenges and we will continue to work through those challenges. We truly beleive that we have always been in compliance. We operate across over 100 countries and territories and our commitment has always been to be compliant with the laws of the land.”

Last year, ED filed a chargesheet against Amway India in a money-laundering probe and accused the company of siphoning off substantial part of the money to overseas banks. The company had then said that the matter was related to an old investigation dating back to 2011 and that it has been co-operating with the department.