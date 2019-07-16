Companies

Amway Xpp store in Coimbatore

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

FMCG direct selling company Amwway India opened its 12th Express Pick and Pay Store at Coimbatore, making this the 63rd store for Amway in the country. The store’s format is like a ‘Mini Shopping Centre’, giving opportunity for Amway consumers and distributors to touch/feel and experience the products offered by the company. Gursharan Cheema, Senior Vice-President, Amway India, said Tamil Nadu is one of the top five markets for the FMCG major and Coimbatore, a key business cluster.

