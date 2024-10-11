A man such as he walks but rarely upon this earth
In a nascent India, he showed what someone could be worth
He was forged in fiery furnaces, a man of polished steel
Perchance a tryst with destiny, a turn of the dharmic wheel
At every national need, he was there at the fore
A man of global vision, he could see the India of yore
Never was he for himself, never the one asking for more
With kindness and brilliance, he nurtured the younger corps
He funded future scholars in new portals of learning
His charitable trusts save lives and heal the many ailing
He set standards of integrity, the fibers of corporate life
He ensured decency and the absence of endless strife
In every corner of the world, he left something behind
From the salt of the Indian Ocean to the Darjeeling tea refined
He never did marry, or rather he married just one
For he left behind a legacy, as brilliant as the Indian sun
(The author is a technologist, entrepreneur, humanist, poet. www. LinkedIn.com/in/sriprofile)
