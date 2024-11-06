Tata Steel is expected to post a net loss despite higher production in the September quarter on the back of fall in realisation.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects EBITDA per tonne in India to drop to ₹12,047, mainly due to lower realizations.

In Europe, Kotak expects an EBITDA loss of $74 per tonne due to higher costs incurred in the end-of-life UK assets. Kotak projects a net loss of ₹113 crore, with total revenue at ₹53,381 crore, down 4 per cent y-o-y.

Axis Securities expects the company’s Q2 sales volume may increase 6 per cent to 5.1 million tonne. However, lower realisations are expected to weigh on the company’s consolidated revenue, which may decline by 5 per cent compared to last year, it said.

Axis estimates a consolidated EBITDA to increase 30 per cent, driven by higher volumes and lower expenses in Europe. It expects the Netherlands to poyst positive EBITDA against the weakness in the UK.

Nuvama projects Tata Steel’s EBITDA per tonne to drop by ₹1,960 q-on-q to ₹11,710 a tonne due to lower realisation.

In Europe, losses are expected to deepen, with an anticipated EBITDA loss of $77 per tonne, primarily due to lower steel prices in the Netherlands and losses in UK operations, where blast furnaces are being shut down.

Phillip Capital anticipates a consolidated net loss of Rs 134 crore y-o-y with revenues expected to rise marginally by 0.3 per cent to ₹55,864 crore. However, Elara Capital estimates a higher net loss of ₹153 crore.

