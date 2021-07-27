Anand Group, Mando Corporation tie up to develop components for EVs

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Auto components maker Anand Group and South Korea-based Mando Corporation have joined hands to supply motor and controller for the two/ three-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) market.
The new joint venture (JV) company will deliver a technologically enhanced product using Mando’s engineering capability. The Anand Group will hold 60 per cent stake in the JV, while Mando will hold the rest, a statement issued on Tuesday said.
The JV company — Anand Mando eMobility — will provide localised cost-effective alternative to imports. The factory premises is being set up in Rajasthan.
It will employ about 350-450 people and a capital investment of more than ₹50 crore is planned to be deployed in the areas of product engineering and testing and manufacturing equipment over a period of three years, Anand Group said.
“The collaboration with Mando Corporation is in line with the key ethos of the Anand Group’s vision, to create value sustainably through the pursuit of excellence. I am confident that this long-term association will continue to evolve by leveraging the synergies and mutual strengths to successfully create efficient products and systems for the Indian EV industry,” Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson of Anand Group, said.
The JV aims to develop electric motor parts for two leading two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by October and other parts will start rolling out of the plant in mid-2022, the company said.
According to Jaisal Singh, Co-Chairman, Mando Automotive India, “The market for EV components is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 22 per cent till 2030. Anand Mando eMobility clearly has the engineering capability and technological know-how to service the growing demand for motor and controller components in India.”
With the investment the company is making in establishing a world-class production facility, it is confident of achieving a turnover of ₹500 crore by 2025, he added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...