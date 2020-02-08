Anand Mahindra to continue as Executive Chairman of M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced that Anand Mahindra will continue as the Executive Chairman till his original term of appointment as approved by the shareholders of the company i.e. upto November 11, 2021.

This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) deferring the deadline to split the role.of Chairman and Managing Director in all listed companies

In December 2019, it was decided that Anand Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of M&M Ltd. with effect from April 1, 2020, in order to comply with the SEBI rule. It was also announced then that Pawan Goenka will be re-designated as Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2020

In the latest announcement, M&M said, “ Anand Mahindra has acceded to the request to continue as the Executive Chairman till his original term of appointment. Dr. Pawan Goenka and Dr. Anish Shah would continue to report to Mr. Anand Mahindra.”