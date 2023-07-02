Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has welcomed Moshi Joshi, who will take over the new MD and CEO designate on December 20, 2023.

“To me, leadership—especially of the thousands of people in an IT company—is a sacred responsibility. But it’s a responsibility which also brings an opportunity to make a huge impact and hence is potentially one of the most rewarding opportunities in life. I wish you great success and joy in the years ahead,” Mahindra added in a tweet.

Welcome on board, @joshimohit_ygl There is an enormous sense of anticipation at @tech_mahindra as you begin your run-up to becoming CEO. To me, leadership—especially of the thousands of people in an IT company—is a sacred responsibility. But it's a responsibility which also… pic.twitter.com/lQ3eQ96odc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2023

According to the Twitter post, the appointment is consequent to CP Gurnani MD and CEO’s retirement on December 19, 2023.

Joshi wrote on LinkedIn, “I am excited to build on such a strong foundation and open up new avenues of growth and endless possibilities for our future. I feel incredibly proud to have become part of the Tech Mahindra family, and am confident about the path that lies ahead of us.”

Joshi also shared a wrap-up of his first visit to some of Tech Mahindra campuses across the country.

Joshi served Infosys as its president. According to a statement by Tech Mahindra, Joshi served as the non-executive director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is a member of its risk and governance and nomination committees.

