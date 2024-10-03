Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected Anand G Pai as its new President. Pai is the Executive Director of Bharath Beedi Works Pvt Ltd, Mangaluru. He started his professional career through his family business and took charge of strategic planning and diversification of Bharath Group.

In his inaugural address to the KCCI members, Pai stressed the need to promote manufacturing and IT set ups in the region. He also highlighted the need to give boost to tourism in the region.

Stating that the region has a big pool of talent, he said many of them migrate to other places after they finish their education. Considering this, there is a need to work towards retaining them in Mangaluru.

Stressing the need to create opportunities to retain them in the region, he said ,“To create opportunities, we have to make sure new entrepreneurs come forward, and we should encourage them and be their support.”

Other office-bearers of KCCI include PB Ahmed Mudassar (Vice-President), Abdur Rahman Musba (Honorary Treasurer), and Ashwin Pai Maroor and Aditya Padmanabha Pai (Honorary Secretaries).

Following are the directors of the KCCI board for 2024-25: Divakar Pai Kochikar, M Athmika Amin, Amith Ramachandra Acharya, Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, BA Nazeer, Jeethan Allen Sequeira, Vincent Cutinha, Ashith B Hegde, Nandagopal Shenoy, Sujir Prasad Nayak, Ajay Prabhu Karkala, and Nitte Dasharath Shetty.

